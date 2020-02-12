Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Atlantic Securities

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $340.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

MSCI opened at $303.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.30. Msci has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $304.57.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 237.36% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Msci will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total transaction of $1,536,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,098,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,947,168 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Msci by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Msci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Msci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Msci by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Msci by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

