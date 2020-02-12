M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,053.7% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 736,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,278,000 after acquiring an additional 672,252 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,336,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,294,000 after acquiring an additional 154,057 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2,322.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after acquiring an additional 106,840 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $169.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.50. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

