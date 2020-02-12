MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

MTUAY has been the subject of several research reports. Commerzbank downgraded shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $151.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a twelve month low of $106.87 and a twelve month high of $159.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.11.

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

