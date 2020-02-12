Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Mueller Industries’ rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $40.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mueller Industries an industry rank of 174 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $543.84 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mueller Industries will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $729,763.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,032.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $271,904.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,654,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLI. State Street Corp increased its position in Mueller Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,853,000 after purchasing an additional 44,445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Mueller Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 820,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 590,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,743,000 after purchasing an additional 176,870 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 237,292 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Industries (MLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.