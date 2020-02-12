Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €260.00 ($302.33) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €197.00 ($229.07) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €281.00 ($326.74) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €246.01 ($286.06).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

