Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Acquires 1,375 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,284,000 after buying an additional 488,372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,867,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 777,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,165,000 after buying an additional 402,268 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,411.2% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,566,000 after buying an additional 373,831 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 925,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,603,000 after buying an additional 352,925 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.55. The company had a trading volume of 73,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,677. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.82 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.