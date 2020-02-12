Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 66,695 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $54.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,320. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.32 and a 12-month high of $54.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.48.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

