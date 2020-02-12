Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Buys 6,280 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.89. 5,457,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,066,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.81. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.