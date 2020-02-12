Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,521 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 11,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Walmart by 1,633.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,042,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $123,897,000 after acquiring an additional 982,395 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Walmart by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,595,000 after acquiring an additional 807,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in Walmart by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 214,705 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 546,121 shares during the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.11. 1,520,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,465,040. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $96.50 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.56. The company has a market capitalization of $326.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,300 shares of company stock valued at $30,982,543. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

