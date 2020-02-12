Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has $16.10 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,050 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $16,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.63. The stock had a trading volume of 53,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,653. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $69.45 and a 52-week high of $81.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.05.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.