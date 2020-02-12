Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has $2.74 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 0.8% of Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.37. 17,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,008. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.63 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.95.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.