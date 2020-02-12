Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has $8.28 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management lessened its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.5% of Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $415,652,000 after buying an additional 113,056 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,062,000 after purchasing an additional 45,360 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,899,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,839,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,807,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,735,000 after purchasing an additional 50,485 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,190,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $91.46. 3,819,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,150,154. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.18. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

