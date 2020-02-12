Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Increases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 120,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.08. 279,002 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

