Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Target stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.45. 1,367,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,978,594. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. Target Co. has a one year low of $69.97 and a one year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.