Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 567,700 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 441,900 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 219,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Myomo stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its stake in shares of Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned 87.78% of Myomo worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Myomo alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Myomo has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $49.80.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million.

MYO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital cut Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.