MyWish Market Capitalization Hits $421,581.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, MyWish has traded 149.8% higher against the dollar. MyWish has a market capitalization of $421,581.00 and approximately $459.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish token can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.69 or 0.03497580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00255760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00151285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002948 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,797,323 tokens. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov.

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.