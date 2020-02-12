Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NBRV shares. BidaskClub downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 551.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 282,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 91,869 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.30. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 171.36% and a negative net margin of 910.45%. On average, analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.