Nano (NANO) Market Capitalization Reaches $151.61 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00011016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, CoinFalcon, Bit-Z and Nanex. Nano has a total market cap of $151.61 million and $10.96 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,319.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.62 or 0.02465068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $471.61 or 0.04565811 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.21 or 0.00766813 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.09 or 0.00881880 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00117937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009827 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00025697 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00716757 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Nanex, Bit-Z, RightBTC, Coindeal, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Mercatox, CoinEx, OKEx, Binance, Kucoin, Koinex and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

