NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) Short Interest Down 23.9% in January

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the January 15th total of 224,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ NH traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.32. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NantHealth stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

