Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 23,172 iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 49,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 174,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 150,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter.

IGIB stock opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.68 and a 1 year high of $59.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1598 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

