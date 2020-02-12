Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,916 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

