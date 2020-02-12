Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of US Ecology worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECOL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECOL opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.59. US Ecology Inc has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $67.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECOL. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on US Ecology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

