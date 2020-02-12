Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.08 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $111.88 and a one year high of $146.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.85 and a 200 day moving average of $136.03. The company has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

