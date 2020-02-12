Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,161,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 925,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62,140 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 828,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 591,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 84,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 557,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLRN opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $30.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

