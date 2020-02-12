Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 41,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. MKM Partners upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.86.

TRV stock opened at $137.38 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $126.11 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

