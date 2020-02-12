Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after purchasing an additional 888,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,609,000 after purchasing an additional 990,017 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,912,000 after purchasing an additional 552,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,115 shares during the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $96.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.20. The company has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $98.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.58.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

