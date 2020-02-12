Naples Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in China Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in China Mobile by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in China Mobile by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in China Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in China Mobile by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CHL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of CHL stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $175.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28. China Mobile Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

