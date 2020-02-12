Narrative (NRVE) Trading 32.3% Higher This Week

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded down 36.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. Narrative has a total market cap of $68,436.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Narrative token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, BiteBTC, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Narrative has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Narrative alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.13 or 0.03535991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00248466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00039077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00145789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Narrative Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BiteBTC, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Narrative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Narrative and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.