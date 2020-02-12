NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 76,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of MYSZ stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. 50,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,345. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.79. NASDAQ:MYSZ has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.12.

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised NASDAQ:MYSZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

