Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.84 Million

Analysts expect Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) to announce $77.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.93 million. Natera reported sales of $67.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $296.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.01 million to $298.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $338.04 million, with estimates ranging from $330.97 million to $347.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 139,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,876,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $79,280.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,126 shares in the company, valued at $673,617.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,647 shares of company stock worth $11,273,141. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Natera by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Natera by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NTRA opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

