National Bank Financial Weighs in on Enbridge Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a report released on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.01. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

NYSE ENB opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.61. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $951,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2,212.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 271,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.