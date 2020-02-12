National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 430,327 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.76% of National Health Investors worth $27,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,974 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 345,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,568 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in National Health Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 83,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NHI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

NYSE NHI traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,595. The company has a quick ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.36. National Health Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.01.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

