National Health Investors (NHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NHI opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $88.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.36. The company has a current ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

