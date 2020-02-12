National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

National Instruments has raised its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. National Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 61.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National Instruments to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.4%.

NATI stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.45. The stock had a trading volume of 154,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,579. National Instruments has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $48.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.87.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NATI shares. ValuEngine upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In related news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,789 shares of company stock worth $433,601 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

