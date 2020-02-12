National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) is Ruffer LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Ruffer LLP lessened its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,089,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 104,331 shares during the period. National-Oilwell Varco comprises 5.2% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP owned about 1.84% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $177,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

NYSE:NOV traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.91. 2,698,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

