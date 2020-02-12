National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 9th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOV. Evercore ISI started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. AltaCorp Capital upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NOV opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. National-Oilwell Varco has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

