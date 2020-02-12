National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the January 15th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other National Research news, Director Barbara Mowry sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $201,998.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,056.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $99,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,535 shares of company stock worth $4,396,088. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in National Research by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Research by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in National Research by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in National Research by 8.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

National Research stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $67.95. 20,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14. National Research has a 1 year low of $37.57 and a 1 year high of $71.35.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.62 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 130.25% and a net margin of 25.01%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NRC shares. ValuEngine raised National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered National Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

