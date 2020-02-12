National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of National Retail Properties worth $17,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 70.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at $202,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

