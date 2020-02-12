National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Earning Very Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a news sentiment score of -3.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NSEC opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. National Security Group has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter. National Security Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 1.86%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded National Security Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In other National Security Group news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 7,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $100,233.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,461 shares of company stock valued at $312,635. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

