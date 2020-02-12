Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.51 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

