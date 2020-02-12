Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the January 15th total of 119,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Natural Resource Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRP stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of -0.13. Natural Resource Partners has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $44.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

NRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Natural Resource Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

