Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Short Interest Down 22.3% in January

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 666,700 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the January 15th total of 858,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Natus Medical news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $210,813.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,829.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $6,473,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $821,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NTUS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,928. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Natus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

