Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,670 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Navient worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter worth $141,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter worth $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 19.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter worth $168,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. Navient Corp has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NAVI. Barclays cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

