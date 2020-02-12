Nebula AI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $196.00 (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Nebula AI token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX. During the last week, Nebula AI has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nebula AI has a market cap of $508,779.00 and $196.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $606.30 or 0.05882402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00053385 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00025064 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00128527 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003498 BTC.

About Nebula AI

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,887,598,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

