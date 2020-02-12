Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of IIVI opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. II-VI has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that II-VI will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at $15,332,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 304,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 58,095 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in II-VI by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.