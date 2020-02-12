Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.48. 2,459,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,837. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.62.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $854,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $243,601.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,965.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,033. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 15.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,969,000 after acquiring an additional 749,644 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 46.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 80.5% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 30,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 65.5% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,858,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

