Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €48.33 ($56.20) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.50 ($57.56) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €57.12 ($66.42).

NEM stock traded down €1.55 ($1.80) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €65.25 ($75.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €37.50 ($43.60) and a 52-week high of €69.05 ($80.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €53.27.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

