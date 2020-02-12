Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €56.62 ($65.84).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €62.50 ($72.67) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.50 ($57.56) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €48.33 ($56.20) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

NEM stock opened at €65.95 ($76.69) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84. Nemetschek has a one year low of €37.50 ($43.60) and a one year high of €69.05 ($80.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 63.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €53.27.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

