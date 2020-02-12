Nestree Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $260,042.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Coinone and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00049575 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00067772 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001078 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00085135 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,365.86 or 0.99599771 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 139.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000651 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Nestree Token Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,051,319 tokens.

Nestree's official message board is medium.com/nestree. Nestree's official website is www.nestree.io.

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

