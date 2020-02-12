NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Announces Earnings Results

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.82. 4,434,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,235. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.29.

Get NetApp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of NetApp to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.